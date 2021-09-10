Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $49.26 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.11% of PDC Energy worth $49,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

