Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.69% of NCR worth $41,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

