Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $47.86 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 615,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,855,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.77% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.51 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.