Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,013,330 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,330 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Allegheny Technologies worth $41,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 137.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

