Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.68% of MDU Resources Group worth $42,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.27 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

