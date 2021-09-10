Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9,290.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of HubSpot worth $45,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $681.89 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.06 and a 12 month high of $715.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.61 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

