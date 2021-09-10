Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,331 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.26% of Domino’s Pizza worth $43,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $516.12 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.44 and its 200-day moving average is $440.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.