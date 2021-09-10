Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 113,685 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,685 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $37,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

