Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 226,302 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,302 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Pacira BioSciences worth $49,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

PCRX stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.