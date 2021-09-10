Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 76,878 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,878 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hologic worth $39,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hologic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

HOLX stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

