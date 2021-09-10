Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,107 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Insight Enterprises worth $50,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSIT opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.