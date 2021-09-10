Frontier Trading Up 15% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $72.76 million and approximately $189.82 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003502 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00158303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042664 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.