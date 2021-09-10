Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Insider Buys A$60,000.00 in Stock

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) insider Mathew Walker bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).
Mathew Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Mathew Walker bought 193,282 shares of Frugl Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,630.51 ($7,593.22).
Frugl Group Company Profile
