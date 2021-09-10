Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Insider Buys A$60,000.00 in Stock

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) insider Mathew Walker bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

Mathew Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frugl Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Mathew Walker bought 193,282 shares of Frugl Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,630.51 ($7,593.22).

Frugl Group Company Profile

Frugl Group Limited engages in the development, compliance, and commercialization of cyber safety and grocery comparison applications in Australia. The company offers Family Insights, a cyber safety software platform to help keep children safe online and their parents informed of their children's online habits; and Frugl, a grocery price comparison platform, which offers shoppers with products, promotions, and pricing information to find the lowest price each week across Australia's supermarkets.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Frugl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frugl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.