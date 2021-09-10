FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.60. FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,540 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

