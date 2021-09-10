FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.50. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 2,432 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.