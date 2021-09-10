Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.51

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 271749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on FJTSY. Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

