Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

FULC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.39. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.