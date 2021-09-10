Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $369,262.34 and $1,144.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00185450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.02 or 0.07359012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.97 or 0.99860154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.00853475 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

