Fundamenta Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $356,881.04 and $1,106.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00127323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00180772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,385.91 or 1.00146379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.81 or 0.07089232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.57 or 0.00848584 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

