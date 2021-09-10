FunFair (FUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

