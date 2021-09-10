Furucombo (COMBO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $677,012.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.71 million and $677,012.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00126216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00182719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.41 or 0.99723194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.41 or 0.07053165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00841806 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

