Fuse Network (FUSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $123,234.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $5.31 million and $123,234.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00063875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00182352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,561.93 or 1.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.66 or 0.07021091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00840275 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

