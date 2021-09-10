FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.46) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

