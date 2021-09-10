FY2021 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $223.73 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

