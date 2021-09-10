FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

