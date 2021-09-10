FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc Lifted by Raymond James (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSGX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

