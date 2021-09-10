Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 1.8%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.82. 23,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 3,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

