Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 439.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $315.87 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $318.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.64 and a 200-day moving average of $234.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

