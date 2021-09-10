Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08). Approximately 32,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 96,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLY shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Gateley alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The firm has a market cap of £278.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50. Gateley’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.