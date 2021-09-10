GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Shares Down 0.4%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.90 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDIFF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

