Gemini Dollar Market Cap Reaches $168.06 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002215 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $168.06 million and $14.01 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00160587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 170,503,562 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.