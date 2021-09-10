genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 31.7%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR)’s share price fell 31.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37). 4,555,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 1,412,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.75 ($0.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

