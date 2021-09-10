General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $102.00. 903,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,893,331. General Electric has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

