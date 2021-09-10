Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,883 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.44% of Generation Bio worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $37,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,786 shares of company stock worth $6,621,179 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

