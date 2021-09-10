Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $16.93 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00008490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

