Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Price Down 2%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 2,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 101,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $178.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.
About Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
