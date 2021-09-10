Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Price Down 2%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 2,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 101,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $178.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genfit in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genfit in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genfit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Genfit in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

