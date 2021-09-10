Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday.

GENI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. 15,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

