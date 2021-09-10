GeoCoin Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $938,238.64 and $237.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00387609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,404.44 or 0.99808440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00062962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00078924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.