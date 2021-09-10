Gerald C. Throop Sells 8,736 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.13. 14,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

