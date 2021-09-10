Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) VP Sells $411,554.32 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $6.93. 37,607,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,273,797. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

