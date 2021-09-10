GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.89

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$46.89 and last traded at C$46.34, with a volume of 46765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.21.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (TSE:GFL)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.