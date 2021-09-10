Giant Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 64% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Giant has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $18,715.02 and $6.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00019104 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001340 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 14,000,741 coins and its circulating supply is 13,963,246 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.