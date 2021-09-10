GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) Shares Up 0.5%

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 2,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

GigInternational1 Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIW)

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

