Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 59,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,340,709. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

