Gitcoin (GTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $126.69 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8.92 or 0.00019776 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $126.69 million and $19.19 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00168188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00042452 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

