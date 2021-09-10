Glenn A. Carter Sells 200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TYL traded down $5.01 on Friday, hitting $472.48. 3,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.21 and its 200 day moving average is $445.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

