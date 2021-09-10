Glenn A. Carter Sells 200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE TYL traded down $5.01 on Friday, hitting $472.48. 3,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.21 and its 200 day moving average is $445.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.89 and a beta of 0.60.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
