Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Sells $145,008.00 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 840,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,858. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

