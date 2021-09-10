Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Sells $145,008.00 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 840,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,858. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $64.49.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.