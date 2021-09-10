Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 927,311 shares.The stock last traded at $69.45 and had previously closed at $64.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $22,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,711,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

