Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 116,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 57,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

