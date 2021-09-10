Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 265.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 139,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

